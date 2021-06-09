Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.87

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.87 and last traded at $10.79, with a volume of 11368 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARKO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Arko in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arko in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Arko Corp. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARKO. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Arko during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Arko during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Arko during the fourth quarter worth $9,000,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Arko during the fourth quarter worth $6,007,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Arko during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arko Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

