Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €7.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €7.90 ($9.29) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.30 ($7.41) price target on Aroundtown and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.20 ($8.47) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.94) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) target price on Aroundtown and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €6.97 ($8.19).

AT1 opened at €7.03 ($8.27) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €6.52. Aroundtown has a 52 week low of €3.86 ($4.54) and a 52 week high of €6.96 ($8.19). The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion and a PE ratio of 15.87.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

