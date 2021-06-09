Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,587 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.11% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $3,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 8.1% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 10.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.1% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 30,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on APAM shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe bought 98,000 shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.06 per share, with a total value of $5,003,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 19.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of APAM stock opened at $52.61 on Wednesday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $57.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.86.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $290.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.11 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 178.08%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 105.71%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

