Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.30 Billion

Brokerages expect Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) to announce sales of $2.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.16 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.44 billion. Asbury Automotive Group reported sales of $1.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full-year sales of $9.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.90 billion to $9.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.08 billion to $10.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Asbury Automotive Group.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 35.56%. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS.

ABG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.89.

ABG traded down $2.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $180.17. 2,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,397. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.13. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $88.74 and a 52 week high of $216.88.

In other news, SVP George A. Villasana sold 4,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total value of $773,723.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,335.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,183,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,588,000 after acquiring an additional 120,795 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 902,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,590,000 after acquiring an additional 440,290 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 793,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,684,000 after acquiring an additional 197,949 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 600,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,092,000 after acquiring an additional 175,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 495,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,248,000 after acquiring an additional 68,900 shares in the last quarter.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

