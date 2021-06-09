Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,889,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,371,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000.

Shares of ABG stock opened at $183.07 on Wednesday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.74 and a 12-month high of $216.88. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $1.17. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 17.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABG has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.89.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, SVP George A. Villasana sold 4,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total transaction of $773,723.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,335.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

