Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 41,442 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 349,545 shares.The stock last traded at $22.97 and had previously closed at $20.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.55.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts expect that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Athira Pharma by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Athira Pharma by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Athira Pharma by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Athira Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATHA)

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

