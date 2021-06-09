Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Shares Gap Up to $23.41

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.41, but opened at $24.80. Atomera shares last traded at $24.92, with a volume of 4,538 shares traded.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Atomera in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Get Atomera alerts:

The company has a market cap of $576.06 million, a P/E ratio of -33.23 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.34.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01.

In related news, CTO Robert J. Mears sold 4,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $72,026.57. 14.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Atomera by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,258,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,830,000 after purchasing an additional 109,820 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Atomera by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 642,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after purchasing an additional 86,637 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atomera by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 43,348 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Atomera by 1,156.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 308,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,569,000 after purchasing an additional 284,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atomera during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

About Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Atomera Incorporated develops, commercializes, and licenses proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Atomera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atomera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.