Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación in a report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATVDY remained flat at $$4.72 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.30. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $4.72.

Atresmedia CorporaciÃ³n de Medios de ComunicaciÃ³n, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, Internet, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, dissemination, and marketing of audiovisual content; and management of music rights and copyrights, as well as provision of IT services.

