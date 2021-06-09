Atria Investments LLC Buys New Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 60.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

BX stock opened at $94.61 on Wednesday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $95.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BX. Argus increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.09.

In related news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 78,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $6,974,177.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 921,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,365,822.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,047,577 shares of company stock worth $147,529,685 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.