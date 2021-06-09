Atria Investments LLC Buys Shares of 7,864 DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter worth $27,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

DTE stock opened at $137.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.41. The firm has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $102.19 and a 52 week high of $145.43.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.085 dividend. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Several research analysts recently commented on DTE shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 target price (up from $137.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

