Atria Investments LLC Has $1.27 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Atria Investments LLC decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XLG opened at $314.86 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $226.92 and a 52-week high of $317.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $310.75.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

