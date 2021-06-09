Atria Investments LLC Increases Stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Renewable by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,813,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,352,000 after acquiring an additional 15,274,695 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Brookfield Renewable by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,939,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,504,000 after acquiring an additional 548,049 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 57.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,727,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 35.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,448,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,162 shares during the period. Finally, Rare Infrastructure Ltd grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 3,269,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,523,000 after purchasing an additional 298,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BEPC opened at $41.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.14. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $63.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Brookfield Renewable in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

