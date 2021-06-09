Atria Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Nordstrom by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 12,335 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nordstrom by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 70,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 16,530 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Nordstrom by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 11,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Nordstrom by 278.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 44,055 shares in the last quarter. 53.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
JWN opened at $34.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.43. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $46.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.87.
In related news, COO Ken Worzel sold 13,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $566,994.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 144,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,964,853.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Scott A. Meden sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 62,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,482,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,489 shares of company stock worth $3,216,987. Corporate insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nordstrom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.
Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.
