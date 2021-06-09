ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Price Target Increased to C$42.50 by Analysts at Cormark

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) had its price objective boosted by Cormark from C$41.50 to C$42.50 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

ATA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$35.50 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Get ATS Automation Tooling Systems alerts:

Shares of TSE ATA opened at C$32.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.84. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 52-week low of C$16.28 and a 52-week high of C$32.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.02.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$399.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$383.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ATS Automation Tooling Systems will post 1.8393965 earnings per share for the current year.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.