AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Taurus Asset Management LLC

Taurus Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,721 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 20.1% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 21,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 291.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.6% during the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 87,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.1% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 723,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,914,000 after buying an additional 21,624 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 6.2% in the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 43,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,728,566. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.50. The company has a market capitalization of $207.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.14, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

Several equities analysts have commented on T shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

In related news, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.