AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

Equities researchers at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 46.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group dropped their target price on AudioEye from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

AEYE opened at $19.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $208.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.46 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. AudioEye has a 12 month low of $7.69 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.19.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 86.08% and a negative net margin of 37.54%. On average, research analysts forecast that AudioEye will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AudioEye news, insider Carr Bettis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $322,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 407,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,561,828.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,404 shares of company stock worth $2,194,860. 45.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEYE. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in AudioEye during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the first quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of AudioEye by 1,486.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 6,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

AudioEye, Inc provides software solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company provides patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

