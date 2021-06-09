Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oddo Bhf

Equities research analysts at Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Peel Hunt raised Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

OTCMKTS ATDRY opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.00. Auto Trader Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.17.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.