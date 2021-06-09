Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oddo Bhf

Equities research analysts at Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Peel Hunt raised Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

OTCMKTS ATDRY opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.00. Auto Trader Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.17.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

