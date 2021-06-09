Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by German American Bancorp Inc.

German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chandler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,406. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.15. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.31 and a 12-month high of $199.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.81.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $257,001.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,392 shares of company stock valued at $457,922. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

