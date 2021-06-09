Axalta Coating Systems Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 3,464 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,007% compared to the average volume of 313 put options.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AXTA. Zacks Investment Research raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $31.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.77. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $34.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 2.22%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $561,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,561 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 95.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

