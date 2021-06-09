Baader Bank Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) a €148.00 Price Target

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) received a €148.00 ($174.12) target price from stock analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.98% from the company’s previous close.

WCH has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €123.00 ($144.71) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Independent Research set a €133.00 ($156.47) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Warburg Research set a €151.00 ($177.65) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €132.82 ($156.26).

Shares of WCH opened at €135.80 ($159.76) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €129.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.08, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 4.33. Wacker Chemie has a twelve month low of €56.72 ($66.73) and a twelve month high of €142.00 ($167.06).

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

