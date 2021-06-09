Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of Badger Meter worth $6,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BMI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $94.20 on Wednesday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.53 and a 1 year high of $111.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.52 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.21.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $117.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BMI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Badger Meter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.40.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

