Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Maple Brown Abbott Ltd

Maple Brown Abbott Ltd reduced its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 34,847 shares during the quarter. Baidu makes up about 0.8% of Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s holdings in Baidu were worth $14,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Baidu in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Baidu in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 51.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BIDU shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on Baidu from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. CLSA reduced their price objective on Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. OTR Global upgraded Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Loop Capital upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Baidu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.47.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.81. The company had a trading volume of 63,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,705,520. The company has a market cap of $63.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.02. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.00 and a 52 week high of $354.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $203.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

