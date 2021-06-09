Balfour Beatty plc Announces Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:BAFYY)

Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share on Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.

Shares of BAFYY stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.47. 1,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,564. Balfour Beatty has a fifty-two week low of $5.38 and a fifty-two week high of $9.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.66.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Balfour Beatty Company Profile

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

