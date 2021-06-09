Balfour Beatty plc Announces Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:BAFYY)

Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share on Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.

Shares of BAFYY stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.47. 1,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,564. Balfour Beatty has a fifty-two week low of $5.38 and a fifty-two week high of $9.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.66.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

