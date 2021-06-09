Ballentine Partners LLC Has $437,000 Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 180,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,549,000 after purchasing an additional 39,521 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Fiserv by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 241,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,544,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,330,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,368,900. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv stock opened at $109.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The firm has a market cap of $73.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.79, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.87.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. Fiserv’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.18.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

