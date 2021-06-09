Ballentine Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 708,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,914,000 after buying an additional 48,371 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.3% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 39.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,683,000 after buying an additional 43,743 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,017 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,213,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on YUM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.65.

Shares of YUM opened at $119.06 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.17 and a 12 month high of $122.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.82. The stock has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 55.25%.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total value of $1,302,294.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $161,356.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,668.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,325 shares of company stock worth $7,267,062. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

