Ballentine Partners LLC Raises Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 120.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,728,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $799,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404,795 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,833,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,100,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,497 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $140,645,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 362.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,744 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Duke Energy by 278.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 977,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,544,000 after purchasing an additional 719,678 shares during the period. 62.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $362,277.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $166,654.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,228 shares of company stock worth $1,230,192. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK opened at $100.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.22. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $108.00. The stock has a market cap of $77.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.25.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 75.39%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DUK. Mizuho increased their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.73.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

