Ballentine Partners LLC Raises Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $4,215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,917.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STT opened at $86.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $56.63 and a 12 month high of $89.28. The company has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.95.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.04%.

STT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.43.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

