Ballentine Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 49.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,289 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 245,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,988,000 after buying an additional 61,023 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter worth $339,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth $280,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GNR opened at $55.68 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.54. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $57.10.

