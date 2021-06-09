Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 444 Shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 1,980.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,420,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,741,000 after buying an additional 2,304,223 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,059,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,528,000 after purchasing an additional 44,055 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,939,000 after purchasing an additional 46,601 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 10.0% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 89,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 8,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CHT opened at $41.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.50. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $36.13 and a fifty-two week high of $41.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Chunghwa Telecom Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments. The company offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT) services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

