Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Announces — Dividend of $0.00

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0034 per share by the bank on Monday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00328.

BBDO stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.65. 203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,073. The company has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.09. Banco Bradesco has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $4.90.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Banco Bradesco stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,621 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through The Banking, and The Insurance. The company offers leasing, investment banking, brokerage, and consortium management services, overdrafts, as well as credit cards, real estate products, pension plans, and capitalization bonds.

