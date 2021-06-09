Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $259.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) to post sales of $259.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bank OZK’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $257.40 million and the highest is $261.70 million. Bank OZK posted sales of $238.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank OZK will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bank OZK.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Bank OZK had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 10.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.

OZK has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank OZK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OZK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter worth about $48,039,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bank OZK by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,191,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bank OZK by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,186,000 after purchasing an additional 588,346 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter worth about $582,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank OZK by 304.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 481,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,052,000 after purchasing an additional 362,283 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OZK traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.46. 521,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,554. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.64. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $45.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

