Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $304,000 Stock Holdings in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 39.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,375,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $510,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,564 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,516,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,616,000 after buying an additional 30,006 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,610,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,250,000 after buying an additional 556,174 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,018,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,427,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,636,000 after buying an additional 781,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Shares of SSRM stock opened at $17.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.87. SSR Mining Inc. has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $25.32.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $366.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.48 million. Analysts anticipate that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on SSR Mining from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. SSR Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

SSR Mining Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO).

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.