Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $323,000 Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 27.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Dover were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 32.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 40,841 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Dover by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 306,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,653,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 532.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 486,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,471,000 after buying an additional 409,875 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Dover by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 338,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,750,000 after acquiring an additional 7,949 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth $550,000. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

DOV opened at $152.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.82. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $90.03 and a twelve month high of $155.77.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Dover’s payout ratio is 34.92%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DOV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.91.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.