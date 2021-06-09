Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $436,000 Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,479 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,877,067 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,227,259,000 after buying an additional 494,023 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,615,648 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $954,773,000 after buying an additional 875,577 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 5,309.2% during the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,211,342 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $136,676,000 after buying an additional 1,188,948 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $111,574,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 909,112 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $102,575,000 after buying an additional 12,475 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $50,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,927.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,042,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,915 shares of company stock valued at $637,033 in the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WYNN opened at $128.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.01. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $67.54 and a 52-week high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.29 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 327.32% and a negative net margin of 104.19%. The business’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.54) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WYNN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.19.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,066 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

