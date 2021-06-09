Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,703 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CFG opened at $49.61 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.53 and a 12 month high of $51.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.80.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CFG shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

