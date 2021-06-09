Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 500 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $308.06 on Wednesday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.46 and a twelve month high of $339.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.62. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.76. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 82.78% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.76) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BURL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.75.

In related news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total value of $2,375,218.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,642.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

