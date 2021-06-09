Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 572 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 159.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GWRE opened at $105.86 on Wednesday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $91.76 and a one year high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.03.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.18 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $189,338.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,497.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $69,605.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,174.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,312 shares of company stock worth $2,008,962 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

GWRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Guidewire Software from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

