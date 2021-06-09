Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 90 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Markel were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Markel by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in Markel by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Markel by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Markel by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Markel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,144.00.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,209.34 on Wednesday. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $880.59 and a twelve month high of $1,268.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,199.94. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.37 by ($1.25). Markel had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 56.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 82 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,195.35 per share, with a total value of $98,018.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,832.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,203.81, for a total transaction of $1,805,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,443,759.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $4,802,524 in the last ninety days. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

