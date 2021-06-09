Barclays Reiterates “CHF 420” Price Target for Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN)

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) has been assigned a CHF 420 price objective by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a CHF 400 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 445 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 451.90 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 430 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 432 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zurich Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of CHF 415.90.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Zurich Insurance Group has a one year low of CHF 262.10 and a one year high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.