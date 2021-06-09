Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$34.55.

A number of research firms have commented on ABX. CSFB set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective (down previously from C$42.00) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Barrick Gold stock opened at C$28.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06. The company has a market cap of C$49.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of C$23.63 and a 1-year high of C$41.09.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.79 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 0.4903495 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.74%.

In related news, Senior Officer Catherine Philippa Raw sold 39,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.89, for a total transaction of C$1,138,497.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,787,536.78.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

