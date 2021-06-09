Beacon (BECN) Trading 3.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Over the last seven days, Beacon has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for about $1.63 or 0.00004453 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beacon has a market capitalization of $2.90 million and $942.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00028236 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000966 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000192 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001302 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002191 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

