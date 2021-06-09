Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.20. Beasley Broadcast Group shares last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 267,235 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.77.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.16). Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $48.21 million during the quarter.

In other Beasley Broadcast Group news, CEO Caroline Beasley purchased 20,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.49 per share, for a total transaction of $51,236.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,390.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 36,631 shares of company stock valued at $93,459. Company insiders own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBGI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 250,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 183,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 18,927 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

