Bella Protocol 24 Hour Volume Reaches $16.46 Million (BEL)

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 9th. Bella Protocol has a market cap of $53.08 million and approximately $16.46 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bella Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.69 or 0.00004663 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bella Protocol has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bella Protocol

BEL is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol's total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,500,000 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

