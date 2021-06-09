Bellevue Group AG Has $41.46 Million Stock Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 38.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,916 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG owned about 0.21% of 10x Genomics worth $41,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TXG. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total transaction of $241,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,566.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.54, for a total value of $7,689,043.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,302 shares in the company, valued at $14,449,851.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 210,735 shares of company stock worth $38,217,106. 11.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of 10x Genomics stock traded up $1.60 on Wednesday, hitting $188.65. 14,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,979. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a one year low of $80.42 and a one year high of $203.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.71. The company has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.11 and a beta of 1.26.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 160.22%. The company had revenue of $105.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.75 million. Equities research analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TXG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Cowen upped their price target on 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.70.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

