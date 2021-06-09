Bellevue Group AG Has $70.55 Million Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,519 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG owned approximately 0.11% of HCA Healthcare worth $70,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,160,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,318 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,795,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,339,000 after purchasing an additional 121,700 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $548,149,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,097,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,435,000 after purchasing an additional 29,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,653,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,362,000 after purchasing an additional 263,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 147,534 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total transaction of $29,607,123.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 270,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,201,661.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $714,988.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,978.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 347,950 shares of company stock worth $69,846,314 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.10.

NYSE HCA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,263. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $202.20. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.21 and a twelve month high of $217.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 222.01%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 16.54%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

