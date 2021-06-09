Bellevue Group AG Raises Stock Holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Bellevue Group AG increased its position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 53.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,477,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 860,166 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Insmed were worth $84,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caption Management LLC grew its stake in Insmed by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter worth $5,826,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,389,000 after acquiring an additional 104,232 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 14.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,294,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,144,000 after acquiring an additional 289,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter.

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $1,809,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,309,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.79. 10,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,627,125. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Insmed Incorporated has a one year low of $23.95 and a one year high of $45.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.03.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 103.03% and a negative net margin of 190.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INSM. Zacks Investment Research cut Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Insmed from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

