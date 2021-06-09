Bellevue Group AG Sells 1,149,287 Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Bellevue Group AG reduced its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,989,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,149,287 shares during the period. Esperion Therapeutics accounts for approximately 1.2% of Bellevue Group AG’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Bellevue Group AG owned about 14.15% of Esperion Therapeutics worth $111,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,118,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,512,000 after buying an additional 120,075 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,146,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,208,000 after buying an additional 82,191 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 379,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,862,000 after buying an additional 29,923 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 373,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,711,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 310,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,062,000 after buying an additional 49,058 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.37 per share, with a total value of $4,074,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,377,964 shares in the company, valued at $89,179,126.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ESPR stock traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,778. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $53.73. The company has a market capitalization of $698.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.23.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.28 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 66.86% and a negative return on equity of 629.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 344.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.84) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.27.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.