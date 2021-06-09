Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SIEGY traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.21. 395,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,564. The company has a market capitalization of $141.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.10. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $54.30 and a fifty-two week high of $88.17.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

