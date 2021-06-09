Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $90 million-100 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $93.99 million.

Shares of NASDAQ BLI traded up $2.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.56. The stock had a trading volume of 8,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,445. Berkeley Lights has a 12 month low of $35.51 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.92.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.76 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 70.27% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkeley Lights from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.80.

In other Berkeley Lights news, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 7,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total transaction of $415,595.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $3,619,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,393,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 352,428 shares of company stock valued at $17,596,803 in the last ninety days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.