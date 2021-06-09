Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Stock Price Up 4.9% on Insider Buying Activity

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)’s share price rose 4.9% on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $45.50 and last traded at $45.38. Approximately 1,877 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,007,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.26.

Specifically, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 7,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total value of $415,595.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Shaun Holt sold 171,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $9,263,597.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 352,428 shares of company stock worth $17,596,803 over the last ninety days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

BLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.80.

The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 33.57% and a negative net margin of 70.27%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.76 million. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. 55.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI)

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.